Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel and More Celeb Couples Make It a Date Night to Remember at the 2017 Oscars

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Justin Timberlake, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show

Jessica Biel, Halle Berry and Nicole Kidman Bust a Move to Justin Timberlake's 2017 Oscars Opening Performance

Naomie Harris, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Naomie Harris Reveals Why She Only Had 3 Days to Film Moonlight: "I Had Visa Issues!"

Casey Affleck

Casey Affleck Doesn't Want Us to Believe His Manchester by the Sea Director at the 2017 Oscars

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Can you feel the magic in the air?

Even before the big winners have been announced, celebrity couples are already making us giddy with excitement and anticipation on the red carpet tonight at the culmination of award season: the 2017 Oscars!

Fan-favorites John Legend and Chrissy Teigen won the cutest couple ever award, while Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman flaunted their love with sweet PDA. And, from Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel to Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, the swoon-worthy moments just kept coming!

See all the couples at the Academy Awards in the gallery below!

Photos

Oscars 2017: Red Carpet Couples

TAGS/ 2017 Oscars , Oscars , Couples , Red Carpet , Awards , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again