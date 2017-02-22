Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are "All Good": Behind the Scenes of Their Life Together Today

Despite the challenges of 2016, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's love is alive and well.

The couple faced a series of serious challenges in their second years of marriage, including the reality star's life-threatening robbery in Paris and the rapper's hospitalization, but according to a source, the famous twosome is "all good."

"They are getting along and have been working on themselves a lot," the insider told E! News "One of the things they're really trying to do is travel more together—for fun and when they each have work obligations, they'd go with each other. The plan is to do more things together and travel together more in the future."