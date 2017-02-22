Hoda Kotb's Journey to Motherhood: Overcoming Breast Cancer and Heartache on the Way to Happiness

Hoda Kotb has been through it all. Like anyone, she's experienced her fair share of highs and lows, but for the Today show fourth hour co-anchor, it feels extra sweet that she now has a baby girl, Haley Joy Kotb, to call her own.

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda, 52, help wake America up every morning, giving viewers some extra joy before they head out to work or prepare for their days. Whether they're sipping on wine or bickering about the latest trends, the duo always bring a smile to people's faces. Perhaps viewers smile extra wide for Hoda because of all that she's been through.

Hoda has said her strength stems from her breast cancer battle, a victory she often says humbled her in the best way. The Today show morning co-anchor has spoken candidly about her cancer in the hopes of helping out other people.