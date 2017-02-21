Angelina Jolie Addresses Brad Pitt Divorce: "We Will Be Stronger When We Come Out of This"

OMG! Channing Tatum Invites Cosmo Staff to "Private" Magic Mike Audition Filled With Lap Dances & Shirtless Men
Angelina Jolie still believes Brad Pitt is a great father.
The First They Killed My Father director appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday morning and opened up about her headline-making divorce from the actor. Co-host George Stephanopolous brought up Jolie's statement about filing for divorce for the "health" of her family and asked her flat out if she felt it was healthier post-split.
"We are focusing on the health of our family, and so we will be stronger when we come out of this because that's what we're determined to do as a family," she said in the pre-taped interview.
While Jolie and Pitt were together, the Tomb Raider actress often spoke about how great of a father Pitt was to their children, and the Ocean's 13 star would gush about his now ex-wife. Despite their divorce, Jolie said Pitt is still a great dad.
ABC/Twitter
"Of course, of course," she answered when Stephanopolous asked if she still thought he was a good parent. "We will always be a family. Always."
Shortly after Jolie filed for divorce, Pitt came under investigation for an alleged incident involving one of his children on a private plane. Ultimately, the FBI closed its case and didn't file any charges. Pitt was also cleared of child abuse allegations by the Los Angeles Country Department of Children and Family Services.
Over the weekend, Jolie opened up about her split for the first time with BBC World News. "I don't want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time," Jolie shared. "We are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it."
During her interview with GMA, Jolie also opened up about that viral video of her and her kids eating bugs in Cambodia while working on First They Killed My Father. "They're used to eating scorpions, especially Shiloh [Jolie-Pitt]," she said. "Loves a tarantula, loves a bug. They can eat a bag of crickets like a bag of chips."
More importantly, however, was the "extraordinary" bonding she got to do with sons Maddox, whom she adopted from Cambodia, and Pax on set. "I talked to Maddox about this film and doing it, and it was him in the final hour that said he was ready and that he wanted to understand more," she shared. "He wanted me to make it."
She added, "[Pax] did the still photography."