Emma Watson Puts Her Vocals on Display in One of the Most Iconic Scenes From Beauty and the Beast

If you weren't already looking forward to the upcoming live-action remake of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, this new teaser is sure to get you excited.

In one of the most iconic clips from the film, Emma Watson gives us a true listen to her singing skills while performing "Belle."

We watch as she makes her way through the tiny "poor provincial town," as she does every morning, grabbing rolls from the baker with his tray (like always) and skipping over the pond. She passes the boys as they head into school and women doing laundry, convinced her "head's up on some cloud," on her way to return her latest romance novel.