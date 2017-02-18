It's a Girl! Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Reveal the Sex of Their Baby and They Couldn't Be Happier

Oh, baby!

Just days after announcing to the world they are expecting baby No. 1 and adopting a child from Africa, Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins are back on Instagram with yet another major milestone to share. This time, it's all about the sex of their bundle of joy-to-be, and guess what, it's a girl!

The lovebirds gathered their closest family and friends for an impromptu reveal, which involved cutting open a cake to find either pink or blue on the inside. At first, the expectant mama thinks she's having a boy until the country music star yells, "It's pink!"

Cue the entire Rhett-Akin family's must-see celebration and consider your day totally made. Lauren captioned the video, "sorry our family is nuts BUT WE'RE HAVING A BABY GIRL!!!!"