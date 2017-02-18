Kate Upton, Ashley Graham and Chrissy Teigen Show Sexy Styles at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Party

by Corinne Heller

Kate Upton

Rick Kern/WireImage

Make way for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit beauties!

Kate Upton, who appears on three separate covers of the 2017 issue, and fellow models who are also featured, such as Ashley GrahamChrissy Teigen and a now-pregnant Hannah Jeter, showed sexy styles as tehy walked the red carpet at the VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 launch festival in Houston Friday. The group has been promoting the new edition, which is on newsstands now, at various events over the past week.

Kate, 24, sported a sexy black strapless asymmetrical maxi dress with a thigh-high slit, paired with matching strappy sandals.

Ashley Graham

Rick Kern/WireImage

Ashley, who is considered a trailblazer for curvy models, turned heads in an electric blue, semi-sheer, off-the-shoulder halter mini dress, which she paired with nude strappy sandals. The 28-year-old model had last year graced one of three Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue covers.

 

Hannah Jeter

Rick Kern/WireImage

Hannah, who recently announced she is expecting her first child with husband and MLB icon Derek Jeter, showcased her tiny baby bump and wowed in a black half-sleeve mini dress, paired with matching sandals.

 

Chrissy Teigen

Bob Levey/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Chrissy attended the event in a sleeveless, black and tan mini dress that showcased a lace underlay and black strappy sandals.

Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley Cook

Bob Levey/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

She was accompanied by husband and singer John Legend. The two hung out with longtime supermodel Christie Brinkley, 63, and daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18. Christie sported a sparkling gold mini dress and matching pumps while Sailor wore a semi-sheer, striped black mini dress and matching pumps.

The two are featured together, along with Christie's older daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 31, in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Christie and Sailor also hung out with Kate at the party. 

Nina Agdal

Rick Kern/WireImage

Nina Agdal, 24, wore a cleavage-baring black crop top, a black leather knee-length skirt with a thigh-high slit and black pumps.

The Danish model, who is also known as Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, had made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition debut in 2012. Nina graced the cover in 2014, along with Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen, who is also featured in the 2017 issue.

