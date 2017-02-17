Ashley Greene & Paul Khoury Are in No Rush to Get Married: "Maybe Next Year"

Ashley Greene admits she's been checking out Pinterest for wedding inspiration, but she also insists that she and her fiancé Paul Khoury won't be getting hitched anytime soon.

The Twilight actress and Australian TV personality got engaged in December.

"Definitely nothing this year, perhaps next year," Greene told E! News while promoting her new movie In Dubious Battle. "I'm still at the point of looking down at my hand and going 'Oh, my God! I'm engaged!'...I kind of want to relish in that first before taking on planning a wedding. We are going to try to make it as easy as possible but planning a wedding is a stressful thing for anyone and I just want to enjoy being engaged before I go down that road."

For now, she has another big milestone coming up—Greene turns 30 on Feb. 21.