Heidi Montag on Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port: "2017 Is the Year to Get Pregnant"

There's a baby boom in The Hills.

After Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port separately announced their pregnancies in January and February, Heidi Montag recently decided to discuss her own family plans. "It seems like 2017 is the year to get pregnant, so first and foremost, a huge congratulations to my former co-stars, Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port, who are both expecting," she told Faithwire this week. "I think that pregnancy and children are one of the biggest blessings that God gives us in our life."

Addressing Conrad and Port directly, Montag gushed, "You're both going to be amazing moms."