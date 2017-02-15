Blake Lively Makes Her Daughter Wear These "Ugly Shoes"

Manolos or Louboutins, Valentinos or Choos...jellies or Uggs?

As her daughters' personal stylist, Blake Lively is responsible for these very important decisions.

"They don't have people dressing [them]. I dress them," said the actress at the Michael Kors show at NYFW. "I am their personal stylist. They are also their personal stylists."

It seems her eldest daughter, James, is already a style maven in the making, already sacrificing comfort in the name of fashion.

"'We were arguing over what shoes she gets to wear today," Blake said. "She wanted to wear jellies, like strappy jellies. And I was like, ‘It's 20 degrees outside. You can't wear jellies.' But she loves them."