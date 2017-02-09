Boy Band Basics: A Summary of Why 'N Sync, The Wanted and More Groups Split

Boy bands might be a thing of the past, but they remain very much in our hearts.

Justin Timberlake revealed to The Hollywood Reporter why he really left 'N Sync, admitting he felt overwhelmed. "We were on a stadium tour, and I just felt like the whole thing was too big. It started as a fun snowball fight that was becoming an avalanche," the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer recalled. "And, also, I was growing out of it."

"I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group," he added. "I felt like I had other music I wanted to make and that I needed to follow my heart."

It isn't anything fans haven't heard before—boy bands splitting up because they want to pursue solo careers—but there are other reasons that lead to a band's demise, too.