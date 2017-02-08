All the Stars That Squashed Their Celebrity Beefs for Good

These Hollywood feuds are in the past where they belong.

As is typically the case in Tinseltown, words are said, the situation is misconstrued, relationships get heated and suddenly there's a full-on feud—at least, according to the tabloids.

Whether these stars were fighting for real or just the targets of misinformed media, celebrities like Nina Dobrev, Nicole Richie, Tyra Banks and more have found a way to publicly squash any beef with their co-stars and colleagues for good.

The most recent example of a putting the drama to rest can be seen in the public messages from Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev and Nikki Reed. Seven years ago, Dobrev and her Vampire Diaries co-star started dating and stayed together until their spit in 2013, sparking confusion and concerns among their teenage fanbase. A year later, the actor was romancing Reed, who he ultimately married in 2015.