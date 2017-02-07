Former Vice President Joe Biden Supports Daughter Ashley's New York Fashion Week Event

Joe Biden is an extra proud dad tonight.

As New York Fashion Week kicks into high gear, the former Vice President decided to step out and show support for one of his closest family members.

Joe and his wife Dr. Jill Biden headed to Spring Place in the Big Apple to celebrate the launch of daughter Ashley Biden's exclusive Livelihood Collection.

Livelihood is described as a "socially and ethically conscious weekend-wear company" inspired by giving back to extraordinary, everyday people.

According to Ashley, the company is also all about "celebrating the resiliency in under-served communities (the artists, the entrepreneurs, and the innovators), supporting them as they work to advance social and economic justice."