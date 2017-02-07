Joe Biden's Daughter, Ashley Biden, Makes Her Fashion Designer Debut in an Awesome Hoodie

Ashley's demure dress and bold heel combo serves as inspiration for your next dinner date, while a sweatshirt that gives back is always on-trend.

With the help of friend Aubrey Plaza, the social-worker-turned-designer partnered up with e-tailer Gilt to create a line of quality hoodies—100 percent of net proceeds will benefit and revitalize underprivileged zip codes. Think: job training and placement programs as well as educational fund assistance.

If that doesn't make you feel good, the hoodies are made of organic cotton—we're talking about sustainable fashion, people. Pockets are phone-size friendly. And the back reads: "Keep your hood up. Livelihood. Keep your head up."

