How Kim Kardashian Is Doing Four Months After the Paris Robbery

In November, 'Ye canceled the remained of his Saint Pablo tour and was voluntarily admitted to the UCLA Medical Center for evaluation after suffering from exhaustion and sleep deprivation, some of which insiders tell us was caused by Kim's robbery. He was released a week later and is currently focused on his family and surprise projects.

"Kim and Kanye have worked through some issues as a couple," our source revealed. "They are taking time to focus on each other."

One of the biggest factors in how Kim and Kanye are getting over this hurdle is through their children, North West and Saint West. We're told the parents love watching them grow into their own personalities.