Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato Give an Update on Son Noah's Cancer Treatment

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato have good news to share.

After announcing in November that their 3-year-old son, Noah Bublé, was undergoing treatment for cancer in the U.S., the couple gave E! News an update on his development Friday.

"We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy," the couple, who wed in 2011 and also have a 1-year-old son, Elias Bublé, said. "He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us."