Candace Cameron Bure Promises "Fun Surprises" for Fuller House Season 3

Fuller House season two premiered two months ago, but all eyes are already looking to season three.
"We're so thrilled, so happy that people loved season two even more" Candace Cameron Bure told E! News about Fuller House while promoting StarKist Tuna. "I think we'll have a few fun surprises in store. Nothing obviously that I can share, and we're still a month away so I have yet to learn even more details.
Season two ended with D.J. Tanner-Fuller in a relationship, but all the Team Matt (John Brotherton) and Team Steven (Scott Weinger) issues weren't exactly gone. D.J. was unsure if her feelings for Steve were truly gone after he attended her high school reunion and D.J. helped him propose to his current girlfriend, C.J. (McKenna Grace).
"I am team both," Cameron Bure said of her character's love interests. "I love them! I can't decide as Candace because I love John Brotherton, I love Scott Weinger. They're my buddies and we all have fun together on the set so I don't want to see either one of them leave, but as far as D.J. goes, she's got to decide, not me."
Fuller House also stars Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner, Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler and features recurring appearances by Full House veterans John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Dave Coulier and Bob Saget. But it has yet to be a true Tanner family reunion—Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen declined to reprise the role of Michelle Tanner in the sequel series.
"Although Ashley and Mary-Kate will not be a part of Fuller House, I know how much Full House has meant to them and they are still very much considered family," executive producer Robert L. Boyett said in a May 2015 statement about Mary-Kate and Ashley's absence from the series. "It has been exciting to see how they have built their professional careers, and I support their choice to focus on their fashion brands and various business endeavors. I appreciate their support and good wishes towards Fuller House."
While promoting season two, Sweetin said, "It's just: open invite," about the Olsen twins returning to the fold.
"Door's always open, anytime they want to come," Barber added.
Fuller House will return for a third season of 18 episodes on Netflix in 2017. Seasons one and two are streaming now.