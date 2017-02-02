Dakota Johnson Proves She's Quite Skillful With Her Mouth (and No, Not Like That)

Dakota Johnson has a secret talent.

But before all you Fifty Shades of Grey fans start fantasizing about her skills in the sack, let us stop you. This has nothing to do with that. In fact, this, er, expertise might actually provoke the opposite sensation.

So let's just get to the point: Dakota is really good at sticking objects between the gaps of her teeth.

Yes, you read that correctly. The actress teamed up with Vanity Fair in their "Secret Talent Theater" to show off what she describes as her "only skill."