Dakota Johnson Proves She's Quite Skillful With Her Mouth (and No, Not Like That)

But before all you Fifty Shades of Grey fans start fantasizing about her skills in the sack, let us stop you. This has nothing to do with that. In fact, this, er, expertise might actually provoke the opposite sensation.
So let's just get to the point: Dakota is really good at sticking objects between the gaps of her teeth.
Yes, you read that correctly. The actress teamed up with Vanity Fair in their "Secret Talent Theater" to show off what she describes as her "only skill."
"I'm Dakota Johnson, welcome to my living room," she begins the hilarious showcase. "Today I'm going to demonstrate how many things I can fit inside my gap tooth...because that's my only skill," she adds, trailing off.
From credit cards to cherry stems, twigs to $1,100 worth of cash, Dakota didn't fail when it came to shoving things between her teeth. To add even more hilarity to the whole thing, her father, Don Johnson, was there to witness it all.
"Dad, are you watching this?" Dakota asked, to which Don replied, "That's a great skill," like one truly proud father.
But other than putting inanimate objects in her gap tooth, Dakota is also a pretty solid actress, and the second film to the wildly popular Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, Fifty Shades Darker, hits theaters next week.
