The Bachelor's Corinne Olympios Finally Explains Why She Has a Nanny

Every season has a villain and man, did The Bachelor find one in Corinne Olympios.

In fact, the contestant currently competing in Nick Viall's season of the ABC reality hit has caused such a social media stir that Ellen DeGeneres had the 24-year-old business owner on her talk show on Wednesday, and asked the question on every fan's mind: Why does she have a nanny, that slices her cucumbers, makes her bed and makes the best "cheese pasta" in the world?!

She works with my family," Corinne said of Raquel, her nanny, during her first-ever talk show appearance. "She's been with us for 18 years. She moved with us to Florida from New Jersey. She's kind of, like, my everything. She raised my sister. She helped my mom through cancer. She's just great. She's part of our family. She's not like my nanny, like my babysitter."