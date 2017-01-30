Jamie Dornan Sheds His Christian Grey Veneer With a Shaved Head

Jamie Dornan has a new 'do.

Weeks ahead of the release of Fifty Shades Darker, the Irish actor was seen walking through Los Angeles International Airport in a casual ensemble complete with a shaved head and full beard.

The new look has fans wondering whether the change is due to personal preference or if it's connected to an upcoming role. The 34-year-old father of two is rumored to be starring in next year's Robin Hood along with Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx.

While we wait to see what exactly inspired the new look, the buzz cut is certainly a departure from the luscious locks and subtle scruff synonymous with his signature character, Christian Grey.