Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus Takes Home Second SAG Award for Female Actor in a Comedy Series

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Dolly Parton, 2016 CMA Awards

Dolly Parton Brings the Laughs at the 2017 SAG Awards With Help From Her "Double D's" and Lily Tomlin

Bryan Cranston, 2017 SAG Awards, Winners

Bryan Cranston Comes Out of Nowhere to Win Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series at the 2017 SAG Awards

Ryan Gosling, Meryl Streep, 2017 SAG Awards, Candids

Meryl Streep Is Ryan Gosling's Very Own Fairy Godmother While Fixing His Bow Tie at the 2017 SAG Awards

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 2017 SAG Awards, Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is speaking out.

The Veep actress beat out fellow nominees Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie), Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie), Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black) and Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) to win her second award for Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role as politician Selina Meyer in the HBO series at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

During her acceptance speech, Louis-Dreyfus made a statement about the nation's current political climate.

"I want you all to know that I am the daughter of an immigrant. My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France, and I'm an American patriotic and I love this country," she said. "And because I love this country I am horrified by its blemishes. And this immigrant ban is a blemish, and it's un-American."

TAGS/ 2017 SAG Awards , Sag Awards , Awards , Top Stories