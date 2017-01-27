Is Taylor Swift's New Music Video With Zayn Malik Her Sexiest Work Yet?

Universal Studios
Has Taylor Swift totally shaken off her "good girl" country star image?
Swift and Zayn Malik's music video for their single "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," which is featured on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, was released early Friday and could be the sexiest clip yet for her.
It depicts the two as a couple going through a breakup, with both acting destructive inside a hotel room; He tosses china to the floor and pushes a table and lamp over, while she smashes a mirror, throws a pillow around vigorously, and pulls petals off white roses. She also writhes around on a bed.
There are also homages to Fifty Shades Darker, namely Swift's sexy outfit—a black jacket draped to show her bare shoulder and her black lace cleavage-baring demi top, sheer black thigh-high stockings, as well as a lariat necklace that draws further attention to her chest.
Other elements from the movie include elevator scenes—Fifty Shades Darker's Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) appear to have a thing for them—and a sexy masquerade mask that hangs from the hotel room door.
While Swift and Malik do not touch each other, they do stand back to back amid red and blue-hued backgrounds in what make quick but sensual scenes.
The singer has sported skimpy looks before onstage and in her music videos, but most of her tops have been more modest, while she has stuck to short skirts that have drawn attention to her bare legs.
While she did wear a similar black lace outfit in "Blank Space," she also appeared while wielding a knife and the clip's theme was more comical. The video also shows her wearing evening gowns, a high-neck leopard-print mini dress, a cream strapless crop top and matching mini skirt and a riding outfit.
In "Bad Blood," Swift and her girlfriends appear as sexy, futuristic Xena-like warriors, wearing skimpy but functional leather outfits.
The 2014 video "Shake It Off," the first clip Swift released since trading country music for pop, sees the singer dressed like a ballerina from Swan Lake and also wearing other relatively modest outfits.
Swift also showcased sexy looks while performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2013 and 2014, although they were certainly more modest than the outfits worn by the actual models.
"I Don't Wanna Live Forever" marks Zayn's fourth single and music video. His debut clip, "Pillowtalk," is by far his sexiest, as it shows him getting cozy with real-life girlfriend Gigi Hadid.
It may not have been easy for Swift to showcase such a sexy look on camera. In 2011, she told the U.K. newspaper The Telegraph, "I like wearing pretty dresses and I like trying out new styles but I don't feel comfortable taking my clothes off. I wouldn't wear tiny amounts of clothing in my real life so I don't think it's necessary to wear that stuff in photo shoots."
"My point is not to be sexy, my point is not to turn masses of people on," she told the outlet in 2015.
She told NPR in 2014 that she does not feel like it's a priority to be "cool, edgy, or sexy."
"When girls feel like they don't fit into those three themes, which are so obnoxiously thrust upon them through the media, I think the best thing I can do for those girls is let them know that this is what my life looks like," she said. "I love my life. I've never ever felt edgy, cool, or sexy. Not one time."