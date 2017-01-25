Ashley Graham Isn't Ashamed of Her Cellulite, and Says You Shouldn't Be Either

Ashley Graham wants everyone to embrace the skin they're in. 

The model and America's Next Top Model judge shared a candid, body positive message on Instagram Wednesday night, reminding her three million followers that beauty isn't limited to a size zero. 

In the snapshot, Ashley, who's seemingly vacationing in the Philippines at the moment, wears an animal print bikini while soaking up the sun on a lounge chair. Graham captioned the shot, "I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I'm in."

She added, "And I'm not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. and you shouldn't be either. #beautybeyondsize #lovetheskinyourein"

As if we needed yet another reason to adore this star!

Ashley's latest remarks about confidence and self-love are far from her first. Since landing the cover of Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue at the start of 2016, she's blazed quite a trail for fellow curvy catwalk queens. 

Nearly one year, plenty of magazine covers, a racy DNCE music video and the launch of her own swimsuit line (preceded by a lingerie line) later, Graham rightfully took home one of Glamour's Women of the Year awards. 

"This isn't just for me," Graham shared during her acceptance speech. This is for the girl who got into a bikini for the first time this year, the mother who just had a child and she's embracing her stretch marks on her stomach, for that girl who said, 'No I'm actually not going to lose weight for you, boyfriend,' and for the woman who can actually look in the mirror and say 'I love you' and mean it. It's for those girls." 

We applaud you, Ashley!

