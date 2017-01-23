Ryan Gosling's New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Is Just a Little Bit Creepy

Tristar Media/Getty Images
Ryan Gosling is one of Hollywood's handsomest men, but Madame Tussauds didn't do him justice.
The La La Land star's new wax figure was unveiled Monday in Berlin, and while it does resemble him, we can't help but feel like it's kind of creepy. His goatee in real life for some reason doesn't translate well into wax form, and it makes Gosling look strange. The figure wears a simple pair of brown slacks with a blue button down, which brings out the blue in his fake eyes.
In 2014 Madame Tussauds London unveiled its first Gosling waxwork, which somehow turned out to be as hot as real-life Gosling. Dressed in a navy blue tuxedo with his flowing locks (and that signature beard) on display, Gosling's London figure was something we're sure Eva Mendes approved of.
When it comes to evaluating himself, Gosling has proven he has quite the sense of humor. While appearing on The Graham Norton Show recently, the Crazy, Stupid, Love star made fun of his childhood dance moves after the British host screened a video of him at a talent show when he was just a kid.
"I was on some kind of Canadian Star Search and I somehow made it to the finals and my main competition were these two twins who were tap dancers and they were dancing to Phil Collins's "Two Hearts." And they had big heart-shaped bows and they were just, they were the ones to beat."
"I remember wishing them luck and going on stage," he said. "And I look up into just offstage and the two twins are standing there like the twins from The Shining and they're just going like this [flips the bird]. I was like, 'All right. This means war.' And I just shimmied my way all the way to that trophy, to that tiny little trophy."
Gosling wore MC Hammer-style pants for his performance.
"I wish I could say someone said, 'Here, you have to wear this, but that was my idea," he told host Graham Norton. "I thought, 'I have a vision for this number...silver Hammer pants."
Maybe a Madame Tussauds wax figure of him in those Hammer pants should be the company's next creation.