Ryan Gosling's New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Is Just a Little Bit Creepy

Ryan Gosling is one of Hollywood's handsomest men, but Madame Tussauds didn't do him justice.

The La La Land star's new wax figure was unveiled Monday in Berlin, and while it does resemble him, we can't help but feel like it's kind of creepy. His goatee in real life for some reason doesn't translate well into wax form, and it makes Gosling look strange. The figure wears a simple pair of brown slacks with a blue button down, which brings out the blue in his fake eyes.

In 2014 Madame Tussauds London unveiled its first Gosling waxwork, which somehow turned out to be as hot as real-life Gosling. Dressed in a navy blue tuxedo with his flowing locks (and that signature beard) on display, Gosling's London figure was something we're sure Eva Mendes approved of.