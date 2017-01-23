Kim Kardashian Shares Her "Favorite Part" of Dubai Trip

Instagram
Kim Kardashian's trip to Dubai was filled with wild rides and a MasterClass, but none of it stacked up to a trip to a local children's center.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a picture of her visit to the Rashid Paediatric Therapy Centre on Instagram and described the visit as the highlight of her trip.
"My favorite part of the trip was visiting Rashid Paediatric Therapy Centre. These beautiful children showed me a performance of a lifetime!" she captioned the picture. She went on to praise the center's staff and its students.
"My hat goes off to the amazing teachers and caregivers who dedicate their time for the future of these children!"
The Rashid Paediatric Therapy Centre helps children who have moderate-to-severe learning disabilities. Kim previously shared little snippets of her visit with the kids, which showed a group of them dancing for her while wearing T-shirts with her face on them. She also shared a different video of her watching a little girl muster up the courage to sing for her.
Kim's visit to the center obviously had a positive effect on the E! reality star, who continues to reminisce about her trip to the Middle East. While in Dubai, which marked her first official trip since her October robbery in Paris, Kim also partnered with longtime friend and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic to help teach makeup application. Despite the packed trip, Kim also managed to fit in some shopping and other adventures.
Kim has since returned to the U.S., where she has been spotted lunching with Naomi Campbell.