Women's March Draws Scarlett Johansson, America Ferrera and More to Washington

Johannson talked about the importance of women's health, Planned Parenthood and access to reproductive services.

"President Trump, I did not vote for you," she said. "That said, I respect that you are our President-elect and I want to be able to support you but first I ask that you support me, support my sister, support my mother...support my daughter who may actually, as a result of the appointments you have made, grow up in a country that is moving backwards, not forward and who may potentially not have the right to make choices for her body and her future that your daughter Ivanka has been privileged to have."

"I ask you to support all women and our fight for equality in all things," she said, adding, "I pledge my relentless devotion to women's healthcare initiatives. I will not stop fighting to make basic women's healthcare available to all."