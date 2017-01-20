How Prince William and Kate Middleton's Lives Are Changing in 2017

It looks like 2017 has a lot of changes in store for the royal family.

Kensington Palace released a few statements on behalf of Prince William and Kate Middleton Friday, informing the public the pair and their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are turning a new page in their royal book.

First and foremost, William announced that he will be leaving his job as an air ambulance helicopter pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance—where he's worked for two years—in order to spend more time with his family.