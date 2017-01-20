Megan Mullally Spills Will & Grace Secrets: Revival Dry Humping, Madonna and Just How That Set Was so Ready

One of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood, the revival of Will & Grace, is now not a secret anymore and the stars, including Megan Mullally, can truly spill the tea now. Mullally, known to millions of fans as the boozy Karen Walker on the hit NBC sitcom, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to tell the revival tale—and spill the beans on what it was like having some very famous guest stars back in the day.

As Mullally tells it, the set just so happened to have already been assembled and on the move when she reunited with Debra Messing, Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes for the election-themed episode they dropped on YouTube, and it was not planned to be a way to bring the series back from the dead.

"It's so weird…but they just happened to have on them the whole Will & Grace living room set, just something you carry around in your purse," she told host Jimmy Kimmel.