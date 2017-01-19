Will & Grace Revival's Big Problem: Changing the Series Finale

Will & Grace, we have a problem.

After months of speculation, NBC officially announced that Will & Grace would be returning for a 10-episode season in the 2017-18 season, causing Twitter to have a nostalgia-induced meltdown. Stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullaly are all back, with original executive producers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan acting as showrunners.

But within the frenzied excitement, we couldn't help but be the Buzzkill Bob of the internet, wondering just how this revival is going to work. Why? Because of the series finale, which aired in 2006.