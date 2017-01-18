Carrie Underwood, John Legend and More to Perform at the 2017 Grammys

  •
  &

by Zach Johnson |

John Legend, Carrie Underwood

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Sony BMG Music Entertainment

The Recording Academy is pulling out the big guns.

The first wave of 2017 Grammys performers were announced Wednesday. John Legend, a 10-time winner, Metallica, eight-time winners, Carrie Underwood, a seven-time winner, and Keith Urban, a four-time winner, will hit the stage at the Staples Center in L.A. on Feb. 12, live on CBS.

The country stars are slated to sing together.

Underwood is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance ("Church Bells"), where she will compete against Brandy Clark ("Love Can Go to Hell"), Miranda Lambert ("Vice"), Maren Morris ("My Church") and Urban ("Blue Ain't Your Color"). Urban also received a Best Country Album nomination for Ripcord; the singer-songwriter is up against Clark (Big Day in a Small Town), Loretta Lynn (Full Circle), Morris (Hero) and Sturgill Simpson (A Sailor's Guide to Earth). Metallica's James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are in the running for Best Rock Song ("Hardwired").

Photos

2017 Grammys: Notable Nominees

"The Grammys—any kind of stage like that, where it's a multi-genre award show, you just want to bring your best," Underwood told Tamron Hall, Nick Offerman and Al Roker on NBC's Today Wednesday. "We are representing country music, the ones of us who are going to be there, and I feel like I just want to do a good job. I want my genre and my fans—I want them to be proud."

Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

James Corden will host Music's Biggest Night for the first time, starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Meghan Trainor announced several of the 59th Annual Grammy Award nominees during a press conference on Dec. 6, 2016; the rest were revealed on the organization's official website. Beyoncé leads with nine nominations, followed by Drake, Rihanna and Kanye West with eight.

