No, Selena Gomez Did Not Just Tease Brand New Music: Why Her Fans Are Freaking Out

Selena Gomez really needs to stop playing with our hearts.
The 24-year-old pop singer almost just made this Sunday night that much sweeter by teasing a snippet of what sounds like brand new music, but alas... we've been duped.
In a candid video shared to Instagram, the 24-year-old songstress is seen dancing with Julia Michaels and lipsyncing to a track (that sounds eerily similar to Selena's unmistakeable voice) being played in a music studio. As it turns out, the talented artist behind the pop jam is Michaels, Gomez's close friend and songwriter behind "Good For You."
She captioned the moment, "When the people who changed your life create magic @imjmichaels @tranterjustin I'm so happy for you guys -one of my favorite songs they have ever written"
Within seconds, fans flocked to the comments section in excitement for Selena's highly-anticipated return to the music scene. Sorry we had to break the bad news, Selenators.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
But if there's any promising information from Selena celebrating Michaels' debut single, it's that the "Hands to Myself" singer is in the studio and maybe that much closer to releasing her first single in more than a year.
In mid-December, Selena was spotted in the studio, and in an interview shortly after, Paulina Rubio revealed that the two will collaborate on the Mexican singer's upcoming album.
Gomez took a break from life in the public eye over the summer, spending 90 days in rehab to focus on her own health. She made her first public appearance post-respite at the 2016 American Music Awards, where she wowed the crowd with an emotional speech.
"In 2014, this stage was actually the first time that I was authentically 100 percent honest with all of you," she said while holding back tears. "I think it's safe to say most of you know my life whether I liked it or not. And I had to stop. Because I had everything. And I was absolutely broken inside. I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down."
After all, patience is a virtue.