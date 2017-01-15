Aaron and Jordan Rodgers' Family Opens Up About NFL Star's Estrangement: ''Fame Can Change Things''

In a new interview with The New York Times, the Rodgers family patriarch sheds new light on their estrangement from NFL star Aaron Rodgers.
Pop culture fanatics first learned of the personal drama when Aaron's little brother, Jordan Rodgers, appeared on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette last year. The reality star went on to win the 12th season of the ABC series, and while getting to know his future fiancé, revealed that the Green Bay Packers quarterback is not close with his family anymore.
Ed Rodgers told the publication of the experience, "One in the news is enough for us. Fame can change things."
He also confirmed that things turned sour between Aaron and the rest of his family a "few months" after he began dating actress Olivia Munn, and that the football player has not spoken to his mother, father and two brothers since 2014.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Ed also recalled feeling "weird" about their private matters turning into a spectacle on national television. "Airing public laundry is not what I would have chosen," he explained, before adding, "It's good to have it all come out."
Aaron has remained especially tight-lipped about the drama, and during a recent press conference told reporters when asked about the rift, "I just don't think it's appropriate talking about family stuff publicly."
When Jordan became a fan-favorite on the reality competition show, Aaron broke his silence on his brother's newfound stardom with just as much distance on the matter.
"I haven't seen the show, to be honest with you, so it hasn't really affected me a whole lot," he admitted.
As for Jordan, he too is often reluctant to speak publicly about Aaron's estrangement, but doesn't regret bringing it up while on The Bachelorette.
He told E! News in an exclusive interview, "I hadn't seen the show before, so I didn't really have an expectation, which may be naive on my part."
"Family things are always tough, and they're always tough to address, let alone on a TV show. But I knew I made a commitment to go on there and be honest with JoJo and make sure that she knew everything because we didn't have any time off-camera and we were going to get to a proposal. So you have to be honest, you have to trust she believes in the person you are," he shared.