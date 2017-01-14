Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello Party at "Joechella"—His '80s Rock-Themed 40th Birthday Bash

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Celine Dion, Rene Angelil

Celine Dion's Video Tribute to Husband René Angélil on 1st Anniversary of His Death Will Make You Cry

ESC: Saturday Savings, Chanel Iman

Saturday Savings: Chanel Iman's Discounted Designer Bag Has Your Name on It

Joseph Fiennes, Michael Jackson

Joseph Fiennes' Michael Jackson Episode Isn't Alone: 7 More TV Projects That Never Made It to Air

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Who needs Coachella when you've got Joechella? Joe Manganiello's 40th birthday party will bring you to your sha na na na na knees!

He and wife Sofia Vergara partied like rock stars—and with rock stars. The Magic Mike actor celebrated with the Modern Family star, family and friends at a bash at the W Hollywood hotel that featured a performance from the Hollywood-based comedy rock and '80s hair metal tribute band Steel Panther.

Joe, who actually turned 40 on Dec. 28, gleefully got up on stage and joined the band, belting out songs such as Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child of Mine," even doing Axl Rose's snake dance, The Kinks' "You Really Got Me" and...the Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way."

"#joechella #steelpanthers," Sofía wrote on Instagram.

Photos

Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello's Cutest Pics

Steel Panther, Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello

Snapchat / Manolo Gonzalez Vergara

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello

Instagram

Mi primo is a rock star!!!

A video posted by Hernando Vergara (@nandogvergara) on

A video posted by Scott P (@scottp79) on

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

"Girl You Really Got Me" @steelpantherkicksass #JOECHELLA

A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on

The party just stared and Im already missing a tooth?????????? #joechella

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Joe was presented with a birthday cake shaped like Eddie Van Halen's red Frankenstrat guitar.

"What a great Party!! Happy Birthday Joe! Sophia, you sang Bon Jovi great:) Fergie chickened out lol," Steel Panther frontman Michael Starr, whose real name is Ralph Saenz, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him with the couple.

Michael Starr, Steel Panther, Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello

Instagram

Rockstars!!!!??????????

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Happy Verdeeee Joe! #Joechella

A photo posted by Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, Esq. (@manologonzalezvergara) on

In addition to Fergie, Sofía's Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita, Dennis Rodman and Sofia's (super hot) 24-year-old son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and cousin Nando Vergara were also among the guests.

Happy Birthday Joe! #Joechella

A photo posted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on

#joechella ????

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

#joechella

A video posted by Hernando Vergara (@nandogvergara) on

Celebrating el primos B Day #joechella

A photo posted by Hernando Vergara (@nandogvergara) on

Goodnight Los Angeles!!! #JOECHELLA

A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on

"Happy Birthday Joe! #Joechella," Jesse wrote.

"Goodnight Los Angeles!!! #JOECHELLA," Joe posted.

TAGS/ Joe Manganiello , Sofia Vergara , Birthdays , Top Stories