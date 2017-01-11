Why Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Took Their Romance Public So Soon

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's new relationship was unveiled recently and E! News has learned that the two had initially wanted to keep it a secret, but later changed their minds.

The two were photographed kissing outside L.A. hotspot Giorgio Baldi Tuesday after going on a dinner date. Selena and the fellow singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, have just recently begun to see each other romantically and are taking it slow, E! News has learned exclusively.

"At first, Selena and Abel wanted to keep their relationship a secret," a source said. "But they've decided they really don't care if everyone knows about them."