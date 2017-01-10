Mariah Carey's Star Gets Vandalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The vandalism may be in response to Carey's rocky New Year's Eve performance.

In case you missed it, the "Always Be My Baby" singer experienced some technical difficulties that affected her ability to properly perform during her portion of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve—a moment that still has everyone talking.

In fact, just a few days ago Carey's manager, Stella Bulochnikov, spoke to E! News about the unfortunate debacle. "The country deserved better than that," Bulochnikov said of the performance, noting that she was disappointed Carey didn't have an opportunity to re-shoot the show for the west coast.

Bulochnikov continued, "It's disgusting that they wouldn't edit a better performance for west coast and say, 'Hey, listen we're so sorry that we had a mechanical problem but we love you Mariah, we're grateful to you Mariah, we're going to do anything we can to give America the right performance.'"