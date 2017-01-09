Was Kim Kardashian's Paris Robbery an Inside Job? The Family's Limo Driver Among Suspects Arrested in France

The latest details on Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery suggest that the heist was an inside job.
According to French newspaper Le Monde, one of the 17 suspects who were arrested in France in connection to the incident is a limo driver from an upscale private limousine company that is used by the Kardashian family during their frequent visits to Paris. Police confirm the report to E! News, telling us that the 27-year-old limousine driver was the last to chauffeur Kim before the robbery and would have known all her movement.
The report also states that of the 17 suspects arrested, 14 are men and three are women, with the oldest suspect being 72 years old and identified as "Pierre B." The newspaper adds that five of the suspects are burglars, averaging at 55 years old.
A source tells E! News that Pierre, the alleged ringleader of the heist, was arrested after officers broke down the gate of his villa in Plascassier, a village near Grasse, in the south of France.
Furthermore, the report states DNA was found on the hose clamp that matched the police records of a man arrested for armed robbery, and that was the lead for authorities. The police then spent days watching the CCTV images around the hotel before the robbery.
It was initially reported early this morning that French authorities, who have been investigating the robbery for three months now, arrested 16 suspects who may be connected to the horrific robbery in Paris. The reports stated that some of the suspects were still being held for questioning in France.
As previously reported, robbers held Kim K. at gunpoint in Paris in the beginning of October and stole at almost $11 million worth of her jewelry, including one of her diamond rings that was reportedly an "upgraded" 20-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond engagement ring Kanye West had given to her in September.
Shortly after the robbery occurred, an insider told E! News exclusively, "Kim is doing better but she still has a long way to recover from the robbery. She has been receiving some professional counseling. Her friends and family have been really supportive. Her sisters and mom have been checking on her every day."
Despite the constant support from her loved ones and husband Kanye, the source also revealed, "Kim is very paranoid still when she is alone. She has been having flashbacks and hasn't been sleeping well."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, and mother of two, recently stepped back into the spotlight after taking a long hiatus from the public eye following the terrifying ordeal.