Jensen Ackles and Danneel Harris Share the First Photo of Their Twin Babies

Jensen Ackles is finally sharing his precious gifts with the rest of the world!

The Supernatural star took to Instagram to reveal the very first photo of his newborn twin babies, which he and wife Danneel Harris welcomed into the world in December.

"#family #happy2017 #spnfamily," he captioned the black and white photo.

The pic is taken from above the family who appear to be lying on the ground, cuddling up close together. In it, Jensen feeds the boy and girl twins—Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes—their bottles, while big sis, 3-year-old Justice Jay, smiles beside mommy.