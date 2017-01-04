Jenny McCarthy's 5 Biggest Public Feuds: Mariah Carey, Tara Reid and More

Jenny McCarthy appeared to spark what could become a fresh celebrity feud this week.
The TV and Sirius XM radio host recently slammed Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve performance, which was plagued by sound problems, and the singer's team's response to people's criticism over it.
Carey and her crew have not responded to McCarthy, who has in the past annoyed other celebrities, such as Tara Reid and Amanda Bynes, while talking about them publicly. She has even gotten accused of bullying.
Jenny McCarthy vs. Mariah Carey: The TV and radio host had co-hosted the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest event. Speaking on The Jenny McCarthy Show on Sirius XM this week, McCarthy called Carey's performance a "complete train wreck."
She said she felt "really bad" for Carey, but that her "sympathy" stopped "the moment she accused Dick Clark Productions of sabotaging her performance."
Carey's camp had claimed the production company was aware of the alleged sound problems and failed to fix them before the singer's set. Dick Clark Productions said an initial investigation "indicated that dcp had no involvement in the challenges associated with" Carey's performance.
Jenny McCarthy vs. Tara Reid: In July 2016, Reid walked out of an interview on The Jenny McCarthy Show.
The actress had hoped to focus it on her latest project, the TV film Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens. When McCarthy asked her about other topics, such as plastic surgery, she became agitated. She then got up to leave and got involved in a verbal sparring match with McCarthy.
"It was really nice talking to you and really good luck with your show," Reid said.
"Good luck to you, too, and I'm so excited about Sharknado and I hope you stay married," McCarthy replied. "I hope your knees get a little wobblier than they already are."
"I hope your tits get even nicer, because they're amazing. The same guy who did mine, right?" Reid said. "I'll always use your advice. You're the best. Bye."
"Love you, Tara," McCarthy replied. "Good luck with Sharknado 18."
Reid's rep later said, "Tara is a positive person who is against women tearing each other down. She was bullied on Jenny's and felt ambushed when she came into the show with a positive spirit and in a happy mood. It was very unfortunate how Jenny shifted the conversation for her personal gain when the whole focus should be on Sharknado 4.
Amy Schumer later weighed in on the heated interview, saying on Sirius XM's Opie with Jim Norton show, "I've never met either of them, I don't think. But why won't you just be nice to each other? It really seemed like she was just bullying her."
Amy Schumer vs. Jenny McCarthy: Schumer has personal beef with McCarthy. The comedienne and Trainwreck actress said on the Opie with Jim Norton show that McCarthy "really wasn't nice to her friend."
"This past season of the TV show [Inside Amy Schumer], season three...I was just like, 'Let's just go after Jenny McCarthy all season,'" Schumer said. "She hates me, obviously."
"I don't know Jenny, I've never met her—I'm sure she can be charming like when it behoves her," she said. "But be nice to other women, especially other women in this disgusting f--king business, that's all I can say."
Amanda Bynes vs. Jenny McCarthy: In 2013, the former Nickelodeon child star and Hairspray actress made headlines due to odd behavior on and off social media.
McCarthy shared a Twitter post that suggested police were outside her Manhattan apartment. They weren't.
"Police are at @AmandaBynes house," McCarthy wrote. "I hope they get her help. Enough of this circus. She needs help."
Bynes then fired back, "@JennyMcCarthy I need help? What are u talking about? Aren't u 50 years old? I'm 27, u look 80 compared to me! Why are you talking about me?"
"@JennyMcCarthy you're ugly!" she replied. "Police weren't at my house old lady! Shut the [expletive] up!" she continued.
McCarthy later said: "Sorry girl. Looking out for ya."
Bynes accepted her apology, saying, "@JennyMcCarthy thanks! I'm sorry I offended you! You're beautiful! I was lying! I'll delete our tweets!"
Jenny McCarthy vs. Lala Kent: In May 2016, McCarthy appeared on Watch What Happens Live and called Kent, then a Vanderpump Rules star, a "full-blown hooker," talking about her shady-sounding trip to Italy.
"I'm sorry, but the girls that go on trips with these men that have tons of money and these young girls; it's just like those websites, you know, those sugar daddy websites. That, to me, is a form of prostitution," Jenny said. "And she says she didn't spread her legs. Everybody else did except for her. Sure, Lala. Sure."
"Shoutout to @JennyMcCarthy 4 shoutin me out on #WWHL. & shoutout to Hugh Heff for putting that bitch on the map," Kent tweeted, referring to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, whose formerly nude magazine made McCarthy famous. "But, Jenny snapchat me that."
The two later put their differences aside and Kent appeared on The Jenny McCarthy Show.