Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Welcome a Baby Boy

Getty Images
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have officially welcomed their tiny dancer.
Well, it might be a little early to know if their first baby has the ballroom itch, but the Dancing With the Stars pros did become first-time parents on Monday when Murgatroyd gave birth to a boy in New York named Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy.
The couple continued to fill their fans in on the action this morning, with Maks sharing video of them apparently en route to the hospital in the dark early a.m. hours—"Hoping for a very smooth delivery for Peta and hope Maks doesn't pass out! Best of luck to a very healthy little guy and God Bless you all"—followed by a pic of Peta in her hospital bed touching up her mascara.
"But first...a little makeup," he captioned the shot. (Mom and Dad must have gotten their last pre-baby spray tan over the weekend...)
While their son's name and additional details about the birth were not immediately available, there's no denying these two were eager to finally become a mom and dad.
Amid speculation in June that they were secretly expecting, the couple told E! News, "Absolutely, we want kids."
The 30-year-old new mom nearly predicted the outcome of her first pregnancy a year early in December 2015 when she told People, "I would like to start [having kids] pretty soon...A little boy, and then a little girl."
Instagram
With that wish granted, the engaged parents now can devote any extra time they aren't changing diapers or holding bottles to planning for their New York City wedding in July 2017.
"We deliberately have it in July so it doesn't conflict with any of the seasons, so we can bring our past partners and our troupe of dancers and stuff like that," Peta told E! News.
While some moms may be hesitant about planning a wedding so close to giving birth, Peta actually thinks its just the right amount of prep time.
"The timing is perfect, actually," she told People. "I'll have the baby in January and then I'll still have about six months to prepare for the wedding."
Plus, they'll have one adorable little guy waiting for them at the altar.
"The baby will make a wonderful addition to the wedding party," Chmerkovskiy told the magazine. "A wonderful, tiny addition."
Congratulations to the new parents!