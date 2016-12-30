Kim Kardashian Leaves Her Home to Give Two Special Boys Their ''First Kiss''

A video posted by jOYCEBONELLi? (@joycebonelli) on Dec 30, 2016 at 11:30am PST

Kim Kardashian made a rare appearance for a very special person in her life.

The reality star has been laying low since her Paris robbery in October, but she left her house to visit her makeup artist and close friend Joyce Bonelli after she welcomed twin boys into the world earlier this week.

Bonelli captured several photos of "Auntie KiKi" holding the babies in her arms and giving them their "first kiss."

She captioned the post, "The Boys 'First Kiss' From Auntie KiKi @kimkardashian WELOVEYEEWW #BonelliTavernitiTwins #ILOVEMYFAMILY."