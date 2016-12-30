Kim Kardashian Leaves Her Home to Give Two Special Boys Their ''First Kiss''

Kim Kardashian made a rare appearance for a very special person in her life.
The reality star has been laying low since her Paris robbery in October, but she left her house to visit her makeup artist and close friend Joyce Bonelli after she welcomed twin boys into the world earlier this week.
Bonelli captured several photos of "Auntie KiKi" holding the babies in her arms and giving them their "first kiss."
She captioned the post, "The Boys 'First Kiss' From Auntie KiKi @kimkardashian WELOVEYEEWW #BonelliTavernitiTwins #ILOVEMYFAMILY."
Kim has stayed out of the public eye for the most part as she recovers from the robbery, and after Kanye West's hospitalization from exhaustion last month.
However, she's slowly but surely making her way back. On Christmas Eve, she attended Kris Jenner's annual holiday party where she was featured on several of her sister's social media accounts as well as many photos from the event.
The day before that, she attended a Nutcracker play in Redondo Beach, Calif., alongside her hubby, Kourtney Kardashian and their children.
In mid-December, Kim and 'Ye were also spotted out on a date night in Santa Monica where they were photographed together for the first time in several months.
As for the couple's relationship status (which was plagued with false divorce rumors recently), a source told E! News, "They are going through a lot but from what it seems like they are doing it together and getting through it."