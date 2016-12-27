Is This $1,000 Blood Face Cream the Next Vampire Facial?

First, it was the vampire facial. Now, we have an at-home blood cream.

When I say "we," I mean E! News host Catt Sadler and me, who were recently invited me test Dr. Barbara Sturm's best-selling product: the customized MC1 Blood Cream.

It's as it sounds: a moisturizing face cream made with your own blood. Sure enough, it's pricy—around $1,000 for a jar, but it's not a completely new idea—it's the same concept used in Kim Kardashian's headline-making vampire facial, in which your own blood is extracted and then infused back into your face for maximum anti-aging benefits.