Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Step Out to Attend The Nutcracker Ballet With Family

Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got out of the house and into the Christmas spirit Friday, marking the pair's most public joint outing in weeks, following personal turmoil for both.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her rapper husband attended a Los Angeles Ballet performance of The Nutcracker at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center with their daughter North West, 3, her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope Disick, and a few friends. The group was also accompanied by bodyguards.
At the ballet, Kim wore a large red hoodie and sat next to Kanye, who wore a black one. The two seemed comfortable, gazing in each other's eyes and talking intimately, an eyewitness told E! News exclusively. North sat on her mother's lap. Penelope, seated next to her mother, fell asleep at one point.
But she was likely much more excited by what came after the performance; The family also got a special backstage tour, where they met the dancers. Kanye posed for a photo with them.
"The little ones were amazed by the costumes and the sets," another source told E! News. "Kourtney also went back with Penelope and brought back North and her friend and the little ones all watched the ballerinas put on their makeup!"
"We hope you guys enjoyed the show!" read a message posted on the troupe's Instagram page.
Kim has largely kept out of the public eye since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October. Kanye has also kept a low profile since he spent more than a week at a Los Angeles hospital in November after suffering from exhaustion, although he did make a surprise appearance with Donald Trump in New York in mid-December.
Last weekend, he and Kim were spotted grabbing dinner at a restaurant in Santa Monica, marking the first time they had been photographed together in public in weeks. Earlier this month, they appeared to be in good spirits and were "very sweet together" chilling at their home.
"They are going through a lot but from what it seems like they are doing it together and getting through it," a source had told E! News at the time.