Best of 2016: 8 Movies Your Kids Will Ask to Watch Over and Over Again

Get ready to hit play.

This past year has been chock full of animated and family-friendly flicks your kids are going to want to watch over and over again.

From the cute animals in Zooptia, The Secret Lives of Pets and Sing, movies were bursting with adorableness throughout 2016.

Dory finally made a return after 13 years and Justin Timberlake couldn't stop us from feeling all kinds of giddiness while watching Trolls.

Sure, your kids love these movies, but we have a feeling you will, too.

Check out the gallery below and, like we said, get ready to hit play...a lot!