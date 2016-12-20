You're Doing It Wrong: How to Brush Wet Hair

Long hair, don't care?

Let's be real: You care...a lot.

Like skin, beautiful hair is a reflection of your self-care habits and awareness of your mane's specific needs. The truth is, though, most people are making small mistakes that are greatly impacting the volume and length of their locks. And, surprisingly, wet hair care is where a lot of people get it wrong.

When your tresses are damp, especially after a good shampoo and condition, it's at its most vulnerable state. Yes, it's easier to get through knots and tangles—but the ease is a result of increased elasticity of the hair follicles. Pull too hard or use the wrong tool and you will easily cause breakage or damage.