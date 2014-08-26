Donald Glover Is Playing Spider-Man...in a Cartoon, but It's Still Exciting!

Spider-Man co-creator Stan Lee backed Glover's audition campaign. "A lot of my Twitter followers have been saying that he ought to have a chance to audition for the role. So I tweeted back by saying, as far as I'm concerned ... anybody should have a chance to audition for the role. I certainly think he should have a chance to audition," Lee said.

While he's not putting on the tights for a live-action version of Spider-Man just yet, Glover said voicing Miles is "pretty good."

"I'm still holding out, though," he told USA Today. "I still have hopes to do something like that one day. I don't look at this as second place. Spider-Man, he's such an icon—you have to do something with him."