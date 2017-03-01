It's no secret that Alicia Keys is a multitalented superstar.
But who knew the "In Common" singer had so much in common with Adele, Janis Joplin and GwenStefani? Jimmy Fallon invited The Voice mentor to play a game on The Tonight Show Tuesday. They took turns hitting a button, activating the "Musical Impressions" generator. Doing so gave them one random musician and one random song title to perform as that singer.
Keys went first, singing "Miss Mary Mack" as Stefani. Her rendition began in the vein of No Doubt's 1995 hit "Just a Girl" before Keys channeled Stefani's 2004 solo single "Hollaback Girl."
"She is going to love that!" Fallon said of Keys' Voice colleague. "That was great!"
"Now that I did one," Keys admitted, "I don't feel as nervous."
"Don't ever feel nervous here," the host told her. "I have to be nervous."
When Fallon hit the button, he was tasked with performing the State Farm jingle as The Pointer Sisters. "Is that a mistake?" he wondered. "Oh, I know what's going on. I can do the one sister."
Keys followed up by performing "The Alphabet Song" to the tune of Adele's Hello," while Fallon channeled Elvis Presley when he sang the Meow Mix jingle. For her final performance, Keys sang "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star," using Joplin's "Piece of My Heart" as her musical inspiration.
"You cannot top that!" Fallon shouted. "Give it up for Alicia Keys!"
Keys isn't the only Voice coach to participate in The Tonight Show's "Musical Impressions" sketch: Adam Levine did it in September 2014, while Christina Aguilera did it in February 2015.
