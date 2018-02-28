Sometimes, revenge is more than skin deep.

In this clip from Sunday's season finale of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian checks in with Allison whose struggle to lose weight ultimately ended her journey on the show.

"Real talk, I'm okay. This was my journey. I've learned that I need more help," Allison reveals.

After separating from fellow participant and husband Chad to complete their journeys, Allison realized that she had some much deeper issues to work through.

"I was in a sexually abusive relationship and I held on to that for a really, really long time. And I didn't tell anybody. And that emotional, spiritual weight became physical weight," Allison admits.