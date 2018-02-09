RETURNS
JAN 9TH 9:30PM

Revenge Body Participant Wants to Get His Confidence Back After Finding Out His Fiancé Cheated With His Best Friend

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid's Alleged Stalker Arrested After She Spots Him Outside of Her Apartment

Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades Freed

Dakota Johnson Taught Jamie Dornan How to Sexily Take Off Underwear

Peter Rabbit

This Peter Rabbit Red Band Trailer Will Give You Nightmares

Confidence is key! 

On this week's episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Mike is looking to get a little revenge on himself. Khloe Kardashian is going to help Mike get his confidence back after finding out his girlfriend cheated on him with his best friend. 

"I found out my buddy Rob was sleeping in his car in a Walmart parking lot. So I invited him to come crash on my couch. He's a fellow soldier. I'm not gonna let my friend sleep in his car," Mike shared with Khloe. "Then I found out I had to leave for a weekend and I came back and I found Rob's clothing on my side of the bed. I found his phone charger plugged in on my side of the bed."

It doesn't take a detective to know things were a little fishy. "When the truth came out, it was crushing because I lost my support system when I lost the two people that were closest to me," Mike revealed. So why not get revenge on those two? 

Watch

Revenge Body Trainer Simone De La Rue's Workout

Khloe Kardashian, Mike, Revenge Body 205

E!

"It's a revenge on myself for losing my confidence. Losing that person that I was," Mike revealed. "I want to get back to that person who would go out and dance his butt off all night and would go up and talk to new people."

Well, Mike's finally getting his opportunity to show his and more importantly himself, what he's made of. "I have great faith in you and great faith in your end results," Khloe tells him. You got this, Mike! 

Get the full story in the clip above! 

Watch the season two premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Tuesday, 12 Dec. at 9:30 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Kardashian News , Fitness , , Diet , Diet And Fitness , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -