"I was always labeled as the fat sister."

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her weight loss struggle on this Thursday's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. On the episode, the host meets with contestant Sukhda who tells Khloe about her own weight battle.

Sukhda grew up in India and says that she was "raised like a princess" for 21 years of her life, but when she moved to the U.S. for school, her life "flipped." She was now on her own and reveals that every night for three months she ate "a whole pizza."

Sukhda then tells Khloe that one year on her birthday, she was confronted about her weight by those closest to her.