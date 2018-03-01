It appears the photo was taken prior to the star dying her hair pink, which she recently defended via Snapchat.

"You guys, if I see one more person say I'm wearing a wig and think I'm lying...You're just, like…I just don't get it. Like, why lie about wearing a wig?" she asked. "This is my hair. There is no wig. I dyed my hair, guys."

"It's, like, such a crazy thought," Kim added. "F--k outta here with that wig s--t."

And while her pink hair is evidently very real, so is her love for the James Bond films. Back in 2011, Kim told E! News about her dream to play a part in the iconic franchise.

"I would love to be in a Bond film—a Bond Girl!" she revealed. "That would be the ultimate."